BOYS' BASKETBALL: Eagles enjoy June travels once again

Although he’s only entering his third year at East Jackson, boys’ basketball coach David Akin has firmly established one tradition: hitting the road in June.
For the third straight year, the Eagles ventured out-of-state during the month for multiple team camps in what the program has dubbed its “summer exposure tour.” The team competed at Wofford, East Tennessee State and Presbyterian.
The out-of-state travel provides an obvious break from the opponents the Eagles normally see.
“We like to go out of town to see different types of teams instead of playing the same ol’ teams, and the kids prefer it, too,” said Akin, who led East Jackson to a 16-13 season and the state tournament last year. “They get tired of just playing the same ol’ teams all the time.”
He called seeing fresh competition “a huge advantage for us.”
In Tennessee, the Eagles faced fundamentally sound programs which shot the ball well.
“It really allows us to key in on close-outs and other defensive rotations,” Akin explained.
Then, during the two camps in South Carolina, East Jackson matched up with multiple schools that pushed the tempo.
“The types of teams you’ll see help you prepare for the state tournament because we’ll get to kind of prepare for anything,” said Akin, who said he tries to pit his team against the best teams available at these camps.
