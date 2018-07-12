PR, marketing job created for Barrow County School System

The Barrow County School System has a new public relations position, but it is filled by a current staff member.
Shenley Rountree, who was the CTAE director for the 2017-18 school year, will move into the new director of public relations and strategic partnerships job.
The position was approved June 28 at a called board meeting. The position officially started with the new fiscal year, July 1.
However, Rountree said Tuesday she would remain in her CTAE position until that job is filled.
Superintendent Chris McMichael said the director of secondary education will take on the CTAE position.
He said the district is seeking a new secondary education director because Melinda Kay, who has been in that position, has left the system.
Rountree also will retain part of the responsibilities — working on partnerships with businesses.
McMichael also said the district has had a public relations position before. It was eliminated during the recession years.
He emphasized that Rountree will be more focused on marketing the school district.
Ellen Petree, who heads school and community relations, has worked some in the public relations arena.
McMichael said, “We do need to get our story out there a little bit more” and noted Rountree has experience in the field.
“This just seemed like a good time to make the move,” McMichael said.
