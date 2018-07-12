BOC votes down economic development director hire following advertising error

The Barrow County Board of Commissioners, in a 4-3 vote Tuesday, rejected an employment agreement with Lisa Maloof to become the county’s new economic development director.
The decision followed an advertisement error and concerns from some commissioners that the job application opportunity had not been sufficiently extended to the public.
Maloof, the recently-retired former dean of Lanier Technical College’s Barrow campus and a current county school board candidate, had been recommended by county manager Mike Renshaw for the part-time position. The position has been budgeted in Fiscal Year 2019 as a split-off from the economic and community development director position, which was vacated at the start of May by Guy Herring when he accepted a similar position in Oconee County.
Under the proposed agreement, Maloof would have been paid $34.50 an hour, not to exceed 29 hours per week and $45,000 per year. An earlier version of the agreement was signed by Maloof on May 17. She was to start work Aug. 1 if approved.
But Renshaw told commissioners Tuesday he had “committed a serious omission” by not advertising the position. He said he relied on the consultation of former county human resources director Charlie Felts, who told him the part-time position did not need to be publicly advertised according to the county’s employee handbook. But the county attorney recently told Renshaw otherwise, he said.
After the BOC removed the recommendation from its agenda on June 26, the job was advertised July 3-9, Renshaw said, adding Maloof was the only candidate to apply. Maloof was interviewed and recommended again.
“She is passionate about Barrow County,” Renshaw said.
“She has an extensive knowledge of the county and a vast network of local and existing business (contacts). It’s important to attract and recruit new businesses, and it’s equally important to retain our existing businesses.”
But while the opposing commissioners — Billy Parks, Isaiah Berry, Ben Hendrix and Roger Wehunt — said they did not have a personal objection to Maloof, the process that led to her recommendation concerned them. And while Renshaw pointed out there is no minimum time requirement for a county position to remain posted, those commissioners said the advertisement period (during a holiday week) was too short.
“We didn’t do a very good job of this,” Hendrix said. “It’s unfortunate because I think we have a very highly-qualified person who wants this job. But because of the errors that we made collectively, that has been put in jeopardy.”
Maloof is the Republican candidate for the District 3 school board seat being vacated by Connie Wehunt at the end of this year. She is facing opposition from Democrat Johnny Smith in November but is considered the favorite in a heavily-Republican county.
Hendrix and Berry said they had raised concerns over whether conflicts of interest could arise from Maloof being a school board member and the county’s top economic development official, but were told by the county attorney that would not be the case.
“As soon as we say there’s not going to be one, there will be one,” Berry said. “I have nothing against Mrs. Maloof. We put her in a terrible position…we didn’t do her fairly.”
Commissioner Bill Brown, who, along with chairman Pat Graham, supported commissioner Joe Goodman’s motion to hire Maloof, disagreed with the notion that Maloof’s positions would create conflict.
“It’s going to have to be one somebody’s going to have to dig up and put together to make it seem like there’s a conflict,” Brown said.
Graham, who touted Maloof’s business background, her past chairmanship of the chamber of commerce and her position on the county’s Joint Development Authority, said after the meeting it was “an unfortunate situation” that Maloof was not approved.
“This was not a situation where we had an unqualified or somewhat qualified candidate. We had an extremely qualified candidate that should have been hired this evening,” Graham said.
Reached by phone Tuesday night, Maloof said she learned of the upcoming position from Herring prior to his departure and was interested in applying.
“Part of economic development is workforce development, which I’ve done for over 30 years,” Maloof said. “I’ve been very involved with site visits and am familiar with the process so this line of work was already very close to me.”
While Maloof could be brought before the board at a future date, she did not commit Tuesday to accepting an offer if it is extended again.
“I’ve retired and have other opportunities to do part-time work,” she said. “I want the county to find the very best person to bring jobs to Barrow County. I love Barrow County and want someone to help land good companies that will help our community grow and prosper.”
Renshaw declined further comment after Tuesday’s meeting. Since Herring’s departure, Renshaw has served as the county’s interim economic and community development director, a position he was appointed to in late April for a period not to exceed six months.
Renshaw told the commissioners the role, on top of his other duties, is “getting to be a strain.” He noted that he spent an entire day preparing for and participating in a prospective site visit at the county’s Park 53 property on June 27.
“It’s an important function in the county, especially now with the economy starting to rebound, that we have someone in that position,” Renshaw said.
“Not just someone, but someone who has the qualifications and background such as Mrs. Maloof.”
“Right now, he has no applicants, so he’s going to have to go back to advertising this until someone’s approved by this board and hired,” Graham said. “We can’t leave this undone. You can’t just say we’re closed for business.”
