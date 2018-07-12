Engineering contract approved for North Jackson Street redevelopment project

The Winder City Council, on Tuesday, approved an engineering contract for the block redevelopment of North Jackson Street between East Candler Street, East Midland Avenue and North Broad Street, which will include more public parking and the closure to traffic of North Jackson between East Candler and East Midland for commons space.
The $152,075 contract with Keck and Wood includes a concept phase, utility coordination, design and permitting, bidding, and construction administration (if needed).
The project is scheduled to be ready for bid by January and is set to be completed by October 2019.
The project, which has been touted by city officials as a way of making the downtown area more pedestrian-friendly, will include a pedestrian plaza within the existing North Jackson Street right-of-way between East Candler and East Midland; streetscape improvements along East Midland (from North Broad to the proposed North Jackson plaza) and a reconfiguration of the existing public/police department parking lot along those streets.
A public parking lot with around 50 spaces will also be built at the corner of North Broad and East Midland. It will replace existing buildings at 77, 79 and 83 North Broad St. and 64 and 66 North Jackson St. that the city plans to tear down later this month.
The council also approved on Tuesday a $49,580 contract with First Environmental Services to remove asbestos from the buildings before demolishing them. Various improvements as part of the redevelopment will include on-street parking, stormwater drainage system upgrades, landscaping, landscape irrigation, a fountain, a shade structure, enclosed dumpster, decorative pavers, seat walls, benches, trash receptacles and pedestrian lighting.
No utility relocations are anticipated with the project.
The council has discussed the redevelopment for the past few months and it has drawn some mixed response from the public.
While the closure of that portion of North Jackson has some concerned about the overall effect it would have on downtown traffic, others have welcomed the move to close off an intersection at North Jackson and East Midland that is not properly aligned.
Councilman Jimmy Terrell said during a council work session Monday he would like to see more public input during the project’s concept phase.
See more in the July 11 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
Engineering contract approved for North Jackson Street redevelopment project
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry