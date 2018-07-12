Barrow school board agrees to sell small piece of property

The Barrow County Board of Education agreed Tuesday to sell 0.23 acres in the front of its main office.
Superintendent Chris McMichael said after the meeting he expects to sell the land in the next few days.
The price and buyer were not named. McMichael said he could not do that yet. The board met briefly in a closed session to discuss the transaction.
The property is between the school system parking lot and the Quality Inn.
The board also approved bids for demolishing the old library building in front of the Center for Innovative Teaching.
Callaway Site Services will tear down the building for $23,537. Hibernia Enterprises will remove the asbestos in the building for $20,640.
Information provided to the board says the building has a “significant amount” of asbestos “throughout the structure.”
The building has not been used for eight or nine years and renovating it would be considerably more expensive than tearing it down.
The board met for about 30 minutes, including a closed session for the real estate and approving personnel.
