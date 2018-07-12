Florence Wilson (07-10-18)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Thursday, July 12. 2018
COMMERCE - Florence Veronica Wilson, 76, died Tuesday, July 10, 2018, at Northridge Medical Center.

Mrs. Wilson was born in Augusta, the daughter of the late Howard N. and Penelope Tanner Fields. She was a homemaker. Mrs. Wilson was preceded in death by her husband, Snow Wilson; and son, Freddie Martin.

Survivors include a son, Joseph Martin, Watkinsville; sister, Labreatta Farr, Florida; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Old Website

