Melissa Bailey (05-08-18)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Thursday, July 12. 2018
BETHLEHEM - Melissa Hope Bailey, 50, passed away Tuesday, May 8, 2018.

Survivors include her companion, George Wood; a son, Chevy Shedd; three step-children, John Wayne Farley, Chris Farley and Natalie Kirby; two brothers, Rickey Bailey and Mike Bailey; a sister, Robbin Carrere; and seven grandchildren.

A memorial service was held Friday, May 11, in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home with the Rev. Johnny Wright officiating. Visitation was held the night before.

Smith Funeral Home, Winder, was in charge of arrangements.
