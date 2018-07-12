Richard Williamson (07-10-18)

HOSCHTON - Richard Martin Williamson, 80, passed away Tuesday, July 10, 2018, at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton.
Richard was born on March 15, 1938, in Newton, N.J. and retired from Cobb County Government as County Manager. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harvey and Alice Williamson; an older sister, Renee Bennett; and grandson, Ricky Williamson, Arkansas.
Survivors include his wife, Rosie Williamson, Hoschton; three children, Richard Williamson, Jr., Mount Airy, Md., Robin Rau, Milton, Pa., Barb Padgett, Laytonsville, Md.; stepdaughter, Erika Havron, Oakwood, Ga.; sister, Barbara Noordenbos, Broadalbin, N.Y.; grandson, Anthony Tur, Abingdon, Md.; granddaughter, Kim Williamson, Ark.; and seven great grandchildren.
Mr. Williamson has been cremated and a private family graveside service will be held Sunday, July 15, at 2 p.m. at Hamilton Mill Memorial Gardens. Rev. Stephen Wood will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Hospice of Northeast Georgia Medical Center (www.nghs.com/love-light) in memory of Richard.
Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements. hamiltonmillchapel.com
