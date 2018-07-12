Janet Marie Morris, 66, died Wednesday, July 11, 2018.
Mrs. Morris was a resident of Colbert, Ga. for over 40 years, after moving from Athens. She worked for The Lewis Company for over 15 years. She was the daughter of the late William Clyde and Martha Rachel William Studdard, and the stepdaughter of Berta Studdard of Colbert. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Ronald Morris; and a brother, David Studdard.
Survivors in addition to her stepmother include her daughter, Cindy Morris; siblings, Sherry (Emory) Young, Sandersville, Bill Studdard, Athens, Sue Studdard (Richard Biencker), Jefferson, and Nancy Callahan, Tucker; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be Saturday, July 14, at 11 a.m. at the chapel of Lord and Stephens, Danielsville. Interment will be in Colbert Cemetery. Pallbearers will be nephews, Bobby Young, Patrick Brian Young, Chris Young, John Young, Sam Sherman, Jeffrey Sherman, John Sartain, Todd Sartain, and brother-in-law, Richard Biencker. Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Flint, Nurses and Staff of the University Cancer and Blood Center. The family will receive friends Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the University Cancer and Blood Center, 3320 Old Jefferson Road, Building 700, Athens, GA 30607, or Regency Southern Care Hospice, 825 Baxter Street, Athens, GA 30605.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Janet Morris (07-11-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry