Bridges: Julio vs. the Falcons: Who will blink first?

Training camp is fast approaching for NFL teams, including the Atlanta Falcons, and the big question mark for our state’s team as of this writing is, “Will Julio be there?”
The star receiver has decided to draw a line in the sand and seek (demand) more money and a new contract that he and his agent believe are more suited to what he has contributed on the field to this point. As of now the Falcons have held firm and said, “No way, Julio.”
It’s not uncommon for this exact scenario to play out in the NFL as well as other professional sports.
A team’s standout or superstar wants more money.
The team owners and powers-that-be make it known the player in question is already under contract and should be at practice preparing for the season.
In most cases, it will be the team that blinks first in this stare down.
There have been a few cases when that did not happen but players have a lot of power in the professional sports, especially the NFL.
There is no denying that Julio has meant a great deal to the Falcons since they drafted him from Alabama. His number of catches and yards receiving speak for themselves although there have been a few critics of what he has and has not done. Off the field Jones has not had any issues, although some are questioning who is getting his holdout advice from.
Jones has already missed some mandatory team functions and actual training camp begins late this month. Whether or not all of this is resolved before the first day of camp remains to be seen.
If it has not been resolved, it will be a daily story not only in the Atlanta newspapers but on the city’s talk radio stations and on ESPN and the NFL Network on a daily basis.
If the Falcons are going to draw their proverbial line in the sand, then they need to be willing to not cross it and hold firm. In theory, Atlanta officials are the ones in the right. But clearly that doesn’t always mean a great deal when it comes to professional athletes.
It’s something most people in the work force will never understand. We are guaranteed nothing at our job from one day to the next.
Try not showing up for work the way Jones has done and we won’t have to worry about that particular job much longer.
Contracts really aren’t worth the paper they are written on however for Jones and others who make a living playing a game. It’s what it should boil down to: Jones is under contract to play this season. Certainly, once his contract ends the Falcons will give him a new deal that would cause most of us to faint.
Likewise, if Jones becomes injured while playing and can no longer continue his career, the Falcons should honor his deal and pay him for the remainder of it.
However, for the player to hold all the power in professional sports is a dangerous thing. In reality, Tom Brady of the New England Patriots should be the highest-paid NFL player.
However, he’s not and he does that willingly so the team can put pieces around him.
Brady has never held out on a contract and will not do so this year even though other quarterbacks who have accomplished far less make more money.
Atlanta’s Matt Ryan, for example, makes more than Brady.
The Jones holdout has the potential to continue into training camp and perhaps even during the preseason games.
However, come week one, I cannot imagine him not being on the field for Atlanta.
A deal will be made and it will be the officials of the organization with mud on their face. After all, the players hold all the powers in the NFL.
They have more power than the head coach and seemingly more power than even the owners.
That is actually dangerous.
And yet here we all are going to work, thankful for another day’s employment with no guarantee for tomorrow.
Winder resident Chris Bridges is a former sports editor of the Barrow News-Journal. You can send comments about this column to pchrisbridges@gmail.com.
