Danielsville storm cleanup continues

Danielsville continues to clean up from a severe thunderstorm and heavy winds on June 11 that knocked down tree limbs and utility lines all over town.
“The cleanup has wreaked havoc on our maintenance department,” city clerk Susan Payne told the council at its business meeting Monday night.
She also said that citizens should call city hall if they still have any limbs on their property that need to be removed and the staff will set up a work order.
Payne also said that maintenance workers have been battling numerous water leaks – 12 over the past month.
In other business, the council heard that Paladin Wireless, which was to begin installing equipment on the city’s water towers in January to provide an alternate broadband service to the area, has still not begun work on that installation.
Payne said they had informed city hall that the work would start last Friday, July 6, but that as of Monday night the work had not started. She said the administrative staff receives inquiries from citizens frequently on when the service will begin.
Work on the new roundabout continues and Georgia Power is set to have the lighting for the area installed by the end of the week.
Mayor Pro Tem Michael Wideman said the remaining work of re-paving, landscaping, sidewalks and concrete work should be finished by the Department of Transportation by the end of the month.
The council voted to hold a special called meeting Monday, July 30, to open bids on a seized BMW. Those wishing to bid on the vehicle can view it in the city hall parking lot and submit their sealed bids inside city hall between now and July 30. The city is also running an ad about the bid process in The Journal.
The council discussed, but took no action on the coin laundry which was destroyed by fire in late April. The owner is planning to sell the property “as is,” according to Payne, but the demolition of the building has not been completed as required by the city ordinance.
“It’s an eyesore,” said councilman Joe Frederico.
City attorney Bubba Samuels said the city may need to formally file a notice that the property has an issue that must be resolved in conjunction with its sale, either by the current owner or the new owner.
“We may need to begin the process to let them know it is in their (property owner’s) best interest to do what they say they are going to do,” Samuels said.
Danielsville police chief Brenan Baird reported that his department responded to 46 calls for service during June. He also reported that an unlocked vehicle had been stolen from the Department of Family and Children Services. He said the incident remains under investigation and the vehicle has not yet been recovered.
Methamphetamines were also found at the Corner Store, but no surveillance tape or information to identify the offender(s) is available. Theft by deception was reported at the Destiny Food Store last month. Baird reported that the suspects have been identified and charges will be filed.
Danielsville storm cleanup continues
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry