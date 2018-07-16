Fortson approved to zoning board

Madison County commissioners unanimously approved Cynthia Fortson to the county planning commission July 2.
But the 5-0 vote followed several minutes of discussion of the planning and zoning appointment process, as well as several questions to Fortson about her background.
Fortson is a Madison County resident and an elementary school teacher in Walton County, who has worked in respiratory care at Grady Hospital in Atlanta. She is also a certified real estate agent. Commissioner Theresa Bettis asked if being a real estate agent might be a conflict of interest. Fortson said she felt her knowledge in real estate would prove helpful in the role. Commissioner Lee Allen noted that Gabe Martin, the planning member Fortson is replacing, is also a real estate agent.
Commissioner Tripp Strickland asked Fortson to offer an opinion on Madison County agriculture.
“I want to serve the community; it has a lot to offer, not just farming but other people and other interests,” she said. “But I know that’s number one, agriculture.”
Planning commission chairman Lamar Hughston was asked about the zoning commission’s process for determining a nomination for the open board position. Four people were considered for the role and the zoning board was split on who they wanted. Hughston suggested that each board member vote on a point scale, picking their top three options. Their top pick got three points. The second pick got two and the third pick got one point. The planning members voted and the person with the top point total was told they had the nomination. However, Hughston and zoning administrator Linda Fortson realized later that the points had been incorrectly tallied. Fortson was then determined to have the most points.
Bettis asked a number of questions about the process. She said she feels the planning board should have clear criteria on how to make a recommendation to the BOC to fill a vacancy. Hughston agreed and said the group would establish that.
In other matters Monday, the board approved a preliminary plat submitted by Jay Pridgen for phase five of Spratlin Mill Subdivision. The group approved a request by Ted and Claire Blevins to rezone their 4.95-acre parcel from A-2 to R-R to allow for a home for their son. The property is located on Map 20 Parcel 70-01 on Young Harris Road in District 2.
The BOC approved a request by Robert Esco to rezone his 4.26-acre parcel that was split off by the state with the new bypass from A-2 to B. The property is located on Map 105 Parcel 9-03 on new Hwy. 72 and Paoli Road in District 4. One long-time neighbor spoke against the rezoning, saying a business doesn’t seem appropriate for the property. She voiced concerns about noise and light pollution, traffic hazards and a decline in property values. Three commissioners — Allen, Strickland and John Pethel — voted for the rezoning. Bettis voted against it and Jim Escoe abstained from voting.
The BOC approved a request by Chris Jones of Calwood Properties LLC to rezone a five-acre parcel from A-1 to R-1 for three residences. The property is located on Map 45 Parcel 137-01 at the corner of Spratlin Mill and Jones Matthews Road in District 5.
