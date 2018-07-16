Schools approve 18’-19’ budget

New Madison County School Superintendent Michael Williams is overseeing his first school system budget, and he said he feels finances were left in good shape by recently retired superintendent Allen McCannon.
“Dr. (Allen) McCannon and Bonnie (Knight) did a really nice job the past few years being fiscally responsible and we feel good about where we’re at,” said Williams.
The county school board approved the 2018-19 school budget recently with a mix of new expenses and revenues. Expenses are projected at $50.6 million, up 6.8 percent, from $47.4 million. No mill rate increase will be needed to fund this year’s budget. But school leaders are expecting the county digest to grow by three-to-five percent, which will lead to increased revenues from local property taxes. The BOE advertised $12 million in local revenues for last year’s budget compared to $12.9 advertised for the upcoming year. The board anticipates $37.9 million in state funding, up from $35.3 million in 2017-18.
The school system once again faces cost increases mandated by the state. The Teacher Retirement System (TRS) of Georgia is now requiring a contribution percentage of 20 percent of teachers’ salaries, up from 16 percent, bringing the cost to roughly $1.2 million a year for Madison County. Longevity raises, or “step increases” for years of service, added another $500,000 in personnel expenses for Madison County in the ‘18-‘19 budget. Health insurance premium expenses are also up $180,000 for the school system, as mandated by the state.
On the plus side, the governor ended long-standing “austerity cuts” this year, leaving the county with $576,000 more in state revenues than leaders initially anticipated for the upcoming school year. Educators say the county was shorted roughly $31.5 million over the past 18 years as the state failed to fund schools based on its own funding formula. These shortfalls were referred to as “austerity cuts.” Madison County also saw a boost of $755,000 in “equalization funds,” which are dollars intended to help tax-poor districts like Madison County.
As officials crunch numbers for the next school year, they’re also looking at county growth and trying to determine how residential development could impact student enrollment. Williams said Colbert, Ila and Comer elementary schools are near capacity. And the facilities at Colbert are the first to be addressed. The system is purchasing four mobile units to help an increase in enrollment at a total cost of approximately $300,000.
The school system is planning to position school resource officers (SROs) at each school this year. That expense will run close to $220,000, but the board of education is asking the county commissioners to help cover the cost.
Governing bodies always aim to carry a “fund balance” from one year to the next, which serves as a source of “emergency funding,” if needed, or may partly serve as a form of savings for a long-term goal, such as a facility need. Madison County’s projected fund balance for the next school year is up $800,000.
Williams said one of his long-term facility goals is to establish a fine arts center for the school system.
“We have a great drama program and a great band program,” he noted, adding that he sees a fine arts center as a potential “community-based venue” that could serve the county at large, not just the system. The facility would likely be in the current parking lot in front of the school board office at the old middle school.
There’s no definite time line on when this could happen. And the financial feasibility has not been determined either. Assistant superintendent Bonnie Knight noted that there are car tax revenues that could be applied to the project. An increase in the fund balance could cover some cost. And if sales tax funds are higher than anticipated, that money could also go toward a fine arts center.
“This something we’ll have a committee look at,” said Williams.
