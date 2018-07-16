Comer resident has lived a version of the American dream

Naw Dee Poe of Comer smiles as she talks about her job arranging bouquets at 3 Porch Farm. Her bosses are “very nice.” She loves the flowers, the smells, the patterns of color. She walks to work, but that’s not a problem for her. She’s walked many miles in her life.
She’s slept on roadsides as she made the two-day journey on foot to get food to carry back to her remote village, where there was no electricity or running water. She’s rushed with her family into the forests, fleeing soldiers who set fire to her community’s rice huts, then hunted her people like animals in the woods. She remembers the awful, life-or-death silence as the soldiers searched to slaughter them. Babies’ mouths were covered by adult palms. Dogs that fled with the hunted humans had to be killed, lest they bark and give away the location of the hiding families.
“We knew the Burmese army was coming; my father and my mother went to the forest,” she said. “I followed my father and my mother. They killed a lot of people. It was scary.”
Naw Dee Poe and her family are among the many thousands driven from the Karen State in southern Myanmar. The Karen have long sought independence from the Burmese government. And the Karen people have been targeted for ethnic cleansing, fleeing into refugee camps in Thailand. Naw Dee Poe spent six years in a refugee camp. She hated it. She just wanted to work and live a normal life. The smells in the camp were terrible. The refugees received small monthly rations of rice, salt, oil, fish paste and mung beans. They were hungry.
When she got word that she, her husband, Bikanno, and their children, now ages, 17, 15 and 12, had been accepted as political refugees into America, she felt a mix of joy and sadness.
“Happy and sad,” she said.
Her parents, her siblings — she might not see them again. And one of the first questions she fields when interviewed by a reporter about her life, a simple question — what are your parents’ names? — sets off a rush of grief. Her father died after she left the camp. Naw Dee Poe puts her face to her table, her shoulders shaking and the visceral pain of loss clear in her sobs. She misses her late father. She misses her mother and the rest of her family.
When the family first arrived in Atlanta in 2011, they spent one night in a hotel — their first night in America. She had never spent time outside of her rural village or the refugee camp. She had never been to a city. The hotel was scary. There was a knock on the door; she pulled the blanket over her head. The phone rang; she pulled the blanket back over her head. She remembers this with a laugh. The hotel was so tall. She had never seen such structures.
“Too big — I say I don’t want to stay here,” she said. “Everything is scary. So tall.”
Naw Dee Poe and her family were soon at Jubilee Partners in Comer, a Christian refugee welcoming camp. They got smiles, food and lessons about American life. There were so many new things, some intimidating, some nice.
“Meat,” said Naw Dee Poe when asked about something she really enjoys. There was no refrigeration in her life prior to America. Her diet was primarily rice-based.
The family made many friends at the camp, including Jennifer Drago and Sage Woodruff, who sat with her on a recent June afternoon talking with her about her life.
Drago taught Naw Dee Poe citizenship classes and helped her through the process of getting U.S. citizenship. Drago said she finds Poe’s story heartwarming.
“The American dream lives on,” said Drago. “People who come with very little can be very strong and resilient and can do many things. There are many things they can do. They may not have the ability to communicate their gifts and skills and talent. I think that’s what we do. We try to help figure out what contributions they can make. There’s not always an easy way to express that when you don’t have the words.”
After two months at Jubilee Partners, Naw Dee Poe and her family moved to Clarkson, where a number of other refugees live. They had a rude awakening pretty quickly, a direct confrontation with a burglar, which led to a week stay with friends out of fear. Life in the city was unfamiliar. With no transportation, they walked carrying heavy groceries. They missed the rural life.
So, when they had the chance to move back to Comer, they welcomed it.
“I like Comer,” said Poe.
They could keep animals. They could work a garden. They could find some quiet. Their children could go to good schools. Bikanno, who worked at a chicken plant, got a job at the local feedmill. Naw Dee Poe got a job at 3 Porch Farm.
Woodruff said the move to Madison County did wonders for the family.
“The skills and the things that they loved about life in Burma, there was no place for that in Atlanta,” said Woodruff. “And here, a lot of their skills are able to come out and be appreciated. And they’re able to do a lot of things that are still familiar to them. It brings a psychological health, a spiritual health. I saw that so drastically change for a lot of my friends when they’ve moved out this way.”
Still, Madison County is thousands of miles from Karen State, both in location and lifestyle. Naw Dee Poe would likely still be in her village if Burmese soldiers hadn’t torched their food sources and sought to kill her family and others. Prior to that tragedy, life was tough, but it was normal for her. She remembers a childhood of hard work in the rice fields. They lived off that crop and hiked with rice supplies to the market to sell and then buy other products. Her mother had 15 children. Seven of them died.
“She worked too hard,” she said of her mom.
She remembers the river as a life source. They bathed in it and drank from it, using bamboo to siphon water. They had no doctors. Naw Dee Poe remembers her uncle using roots to make a medicine stew. A flu outbreak came and took the lives of villagers, including the elderly and toddlers.
Life in America offers doctors, schools, safety. Finally eligible, Naw Dee Poe recently took her citizenship exam and passed. It was a great day for her. She has the paperwork now to show she is officially an American.
“It’s a big day,” said Drago. “You know, we don’t experience that, but it’s a major event, like graduating high school, getting married — becoming a citizen that’s a milestone in your life. It’s not something we think about in that way, but it is.”
Woodruff smiles, talking to Naw Dee Poe about the exam with a United States Citizenship and Immigration Services officer in Atlanta.
“When you were telling me you were going to take the citizenship test, you laughed so hard and you said, ‘If my mother could see me in these clothes, going to take this test, she would not believe it,’” said Woodruff. “And I said, ‘She would probably be very proud of you.’”
Drago says watching someone go from the initial confused moments of entering America as a refugee to a contributing U.S. citizen is wonderful to see. But she notes that it’s not happening as much now.
She pointed out that the U.S. Refugee Admission Ceiling for fiscal year 2018 was set for 45,000, which was already the lowest since Congress passed the Refugee Act of 1980. So far this year (on a fiscal calendar from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30), 14,800 refugees have been admitted to the U.S.
“Worldwide refugees are at an all-time high of 65 million people,” notes Drago. “So at a time when the number of refugees has significantly increased, the U.S. — which has always been a leader in accepting refugees — has significantly decreased the number we would take.”
But apart from the bigger refugee picture, Drago is gleeful talking about Naw Dee Poe and her family. Drago gave Naw Dee Poe an American flag afghan after she passed the citizenship exam. She wrapped her friend in that afghan and both were photographed smiling.
Woodruff said Naw Dee Poe and her family have not had trouble making friends and acquaintances.
“They have more American friends than I do,” said Woodruff. “They are so connected to people who are into animals and selling pigs. They just know a lot of people around here. They’ve really been an example to me of getting to know neighbors.”
