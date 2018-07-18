Developers quizzed about apartments

Residents recently got their chance to quiz developers about a proposed apartment and retail community in downtown Braselton.
HomeCorp held a community meeting last week on its plans to develop “luxury apartments” along with retail/office space on 30 acres between Lewis Braselton Blvd. and Davis St.
Developers plan to pursue a planned unit development (PUD) rezoning in the Town of Braselton, but have not yet filed their application.
Approximately 240 craftsman-style apartments (split between several buildings) are planned on 20 acres of the property. The apartments would be within a gated community and other amenities, such as a clubhouse and pool, are planned.
If approved, developers could break ground on the apartments within 9-10 months.
Developers couldn’t give such a firm timeline for the retail/office construction, though, stressing that a portion of the project is highly market-driven.
“When you commercially develop a property — especially a PUD like this — whatever is going to be built is going to be market driven,” said attorney Steve Gilliam.
See the full story in the July 18 issue of The Braselton News.
