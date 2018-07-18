RaceTrac hearing deferred

Posted by
BraseltonNewsTODAY
Wednesday, July 18. 2018
Developers of a proposed RaceTrac off Thompson Mill Rd. have requested to defer upcoming public hearings. (RaceTrac is requesting a conditional use and variance for the project.)
Developers have deferred the request to the Braselton Planning Commission’s September meeting and the Braselton Town Council’s October meeting.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.