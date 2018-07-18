Developers of a proposed RaceTrac off Thompson Mill Rd. have requested to defer upcoming public hearings. (RaceTrac is requesting a conditional use and variance for the project.)
Developers have deferred the request to the Braselton Planning Commission’s September meeting and the Braselton Town Council’s October meeting.
RaceTrac hearing deferred
