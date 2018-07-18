Bryant petition dismissed

Steve Bryant’s petition to challenge the results of the Jackson County Board of Education Post 5 race was dismissed in court last week.
David Sweat, Superior Court judge from the Western Judicial Circuit, dismissed Bryant’s challenge because it failed to meet several requirements.
Bryant — the incumbent BOE Post 5 member who was defeated by Don Clerici — challenged the May 22 election results because his name wasn’t listed first on the ballot despite it coming first alphabetically.
Attorneys for both Clerici and the Jackson County Board of Elections argued Bryant failed to meet several requirements when filing the petition. Among those, Bryant didn’t notify the chairman of the state board of elections and didn’t get an affidavit.
Judge Sweat also questioned whether Bryant would have been able to prove the ballot error caused him to lose the election.
“I don’t think anyone could ever come out and give you that definitive answer,” Bryant said.
Clerici handily defeated Bryant in the election, 64-percent to 36-percent. Clerici had 721 votes to Bryant’s 400.
