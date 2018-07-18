Commerce school budget of $15.4 million approved

Commerce City Board of Education unanimously approved a fiscal year 2019 school budget Monday night that is $700,000 more than the FY2018 budget and is projected to use about $244,000 of reserve money.
The FY2019 budget proposes to spend $15.4 million, up from the $13.8 million in FY2018. The estimated revenue for the budget is $15.2 million, an increase from $13.5 million in 2018.
Local taxes are estimated to bring in $100,000 more than in 2018 -- $3.2 million to $3.1 million.
The millage rate, from which local property taxes come, will not be set until August. The budget is based on the current millage rate of 19.139 mills. The school district also has a 3-mill bond rate, which is not expected to change.
