The Jackson County Water & Sewerage Authority won’t be connecting its wastewater system to the Town of Braselton. That possibility was recently raised as a possible short-term solution to provide service to area developers while the JCWSA’s treatment plant is updated.
But the cost of doing that would cost $9.9 million to over $25 million, according to a feasibility study. JCW&SA manager Eric Klerk, said that makes any connection with Braselton infeasible.
See the full story in the July 18 issue of The Jackson Herald.
JCWSA won’t connect to Braselton
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry