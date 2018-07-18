JCWSA won’t connect to Braselton

The Jackson County Water & Sewerage Authority won’t be connecting its wastewater system to the Town of Braselton. That possibility was recently raised as a possible short-term solution to provide service to area developers while the JCWSA’s treatment plant is updated.
But the cost of doing that would cost $9.9 million to over $25 million, according to a feasibility study. JCW&SA manager Eric Klerk, said that makes any connection with Braselton infeasible.
See the full story in the July 18 issue of The Jackson Herald.
