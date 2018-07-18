Search continues for missing teen

The Danielsville Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a local teenager who has been missing since she left a relative’s home in Danielsville in the early morning hours of Thursday, July 12.
Julie Mosier, 18, of Bowman, is a white female, about five feet five inches tall and 125 pounds with green eyes and sandy blond hair.
Danielsville Police Chief Brenan Baird said Tuesday that Mosier had spent the night in Danielsville and left around 5 a.m. headed to a friend’s home in Elberton.
Baird requested surveillance videos from businesses in the area and her vehicle, a black two-door Chevrolet Lumina with red pinstripes, was spotted on Danielsville Grocery’s video about 5:14 a.m. traveling north on Hwy. 29 at Irvin Kirk Road. The vehicle’s tag number is RHR 5983.
She spoke briefly with her friend at 5:51 a.m. before the call was dropped or disconnected, Baird said. This is her last known communication at this point. She never reached the friend’s home, Baird said.
She was supposed to go to work in Athens that morning and her employer called her parents, who also reside in Bowman, after she did not show up there.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called in on Monday, Baird said, and a Georgia State Patrol helicopter was slated to do flyovers Tuesday of the possible routes she could have taken.
“We are not ruling anything out at this point,” Baird said.
Baird said there have been no reports of Mosier or her car since he listed both on the Georgia and National missing person’s databases last Thursday.
Anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts is asked to call the Madison County 911 center at (706) 795-0809 or Baird at 706-795-2189.
Updated information can also be found on Facebook on the Danielsville Police Department’s page at: https://www.facebook.com/danielsvillepolicedepartment
