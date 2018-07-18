Early voting for the July 24 runoff election will be through Friday, July 20.
All early voting will be held at the Elections Office, located at 226 Candler Street, Homer, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
On Election Day, Tuesday, July 24, all 13 voting precincts will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
There will be no Saturday voting.
Absentee ballots by mail are available now.
Races on the Republican ballot will be:
•Governor: L.S. “Casey” Cagle and Brian Kemp.
•Lieutenant Governor: Geoff Duncan and David Shafer.
•Secretary of State: David Belle Isle and Brad Raffensperger.
Races on the Democratic ballot will be:
•Sid Chapman and Otha E. Thornton Jr., state school superintendent.
Runoff election set Tuesday
