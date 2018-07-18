Runoff election set Tuesday

Posted by
BanksNewsTODAY
Wednesday, July 18. 2018
Early voting for the July 24 runoff election will be through Friday, July 20.
All early voting will be held at the Elections Office, located at 226 Candler Street, Homer, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
On Election Day, Tuesday, July 24, all 13 voting precincts will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
There will be no Saturday voting.
Absentee ballots by mail are available now.
Races on the Republican ballot will be:
•Governor: L.S. “Casey” Cagle and Brian Kemp.
•Lieutenant Governor: Geoff Duncan and David Shafer.
•Secretary of State: David Belle Isle and Brad Raffensperger.
Races on the Democratic ballot will be:
•Sid Chapman and Otha E. Thornton Jr., state school superintendent.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.