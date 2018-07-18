Banks County Lady Leopard basketball coach Steven Shedd said this summer was unlike any others before. But just because it was different doesn’t mean it wasn’t a good summer for his squad.
What made the summer different for the Lady Leopards? The answer in one word: injuries, according to Shedd. The injuries occured during the team camps at various places in the month of June.
But the injuries also became opportunities for younger players to get in varsity action for the first time as a Lady Leopard during games against bigger schools.
Defense was the main focus for the summer, which Shedd said isn’t untypical vs. other summers. Offenses will normally try to catch up to the defenses when the regular season rolls around.
The Lady Leopards’ summer action included games against Madison, Morgan, White and Lumpkin counties. The varsity team also went undefeated at a two-day camp at Jefferson High School. The team also participated in a three-day camp at Georgia College & State University.
For the rest of the summer, Shedd said there will be optional shootarounds for his group. Those will subside when school starts but pick back up until the team can officially begin to practice under GHSA rules.
BASKETBALL: ‘Different’ summer for Lady Leopards’ squad
