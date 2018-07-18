SWIMMING: Jefferson girls’ team finishes as state runners-up

Behind three individual state titles each from Ansley Nunnally and Sofia Burns, the Jefferson girls’ team came within a half of a point of a state championship, finishing behind Douglas with 257.5 points in the Friday-Saturday state meet in Tifton.
The girls’ squad combined for nine state titles.
That second-place girls’ finish paired with Jefferson’s eighth-place finish in the boys’ standings yielded a fourth-place finish in the combined standings for Jefferson.
Twenty-five teams competed at state.
“Our team went down to Tifton and made a statement that the town of Jefferson is a team to watch out for,” coach Tess Nunnally said. “Most of the teams down there are full counties in Georgia. We are just one small town that managed to dominate the podium. I am so impressed with all of our swimmers. They are fearless and talented and a great group of kids to coach.”
Sofia Burns (right) won three individual state titles in Tifton over the weekend. She is pictured with Addi Burns. Submitted photo