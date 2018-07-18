The Commerce Tiger Sharks’ season came to an end last weekend in good fashion as both the boys’ and girls’ teams combined to score 153 points and finish 11th out of 25 teams at the 2018 GRPA Class “B/C” State Swim Meet in Tifton.
“We had a great showing at the state swim meet this past weekend,” head coach Nick Moulton said. “Our swimmers have put in a lot of hard work over the summer and it paid off as all of them were able to place in the top eight.
“We also had three individual state champions and two state champion relay (teams). I am so proud of all of our swimmers.”
For the rest of this story, see the July 18 edition of The Jackson Herald.
SWIMMING: Tiger Sharks wrap up season with 11th-place finish
