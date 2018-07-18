BOYS' SOCCER: JCCHS boys finish as semifinalists at West Georgia tournament

The Jackson County boys’ soccer team finished as semifinalists at seven-on-seven tournament at the University of West Georgia Saturday.
The team went 1-1-1 in group play, losing to Collins Hill (8-2), tying Alexander’s No.1 team (3-3) and beating Alexander’s No. 2 team 6-1.
Jackson County then lost to Alexander’s No. 1 team, 5-2, in the semifinals.
The Panthers took a roster that consisted of five seniors, three juniors, five sophomores and two freshmen.
