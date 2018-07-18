TRACK AND FIELD: 17 Jackson Co. youth athletes advance to Jr. Olympics

Seventeen Jackson County youth track athletes will advance to the Junior Olympics after qualifying last week in Augusta.
The Junior Olympics is set for July 28-Aug. 4 at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa.
This marks the third consecutive year members of the Jackson County Flash Elite Track Club have advanced to the Junior Olympics.
All athletes placing in the top six at the Southeast Regional Qualifier advanced to the Junior Olympics, while the top three received medals.
