Email: BCSO would cover Statham at no charge

The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office would cover shifts in Statham at no cost, according to an email exchange read aloud at the Statham City Council meeting Tuesday.
The Statham Police Department has been criticized by a group of people for much of the past three years. Several federal lawsuits have been filed over arrests by a single Statham officer. Nearly all the cases involved DUI-less safe charges and nearly all of them were dismissed by the district attorney.
Dwight McCormic, newly elected to the council in November, said in April that he would like to gather information from Statham police and the sheriff about costs of dissolving the city police force and having the sheriff’s office patrol the town.
In May, the council passed a motion to keep the police “as is permanently” with only McCormic opposed. Councilman Perry Barton made the motion to retain the police force.
Sheriff Jud Smith has not talked with the Statham council in a public meeting.
At Tuesday’s council meeting, Katie Corkren, one of the consistent speakers before the council, read from an email she exchanged with Smith.
She said she asked Smith if his office charges Statham for covering shifts now. He said no charges are made to Statham.
