Single lane closures begin this week on Hwy. 316 for interchange work

Thursday, July 19. 2018
Drivers on State Route 316 will see single-lane closures during the day between Carl-Bethlehem Road and State Route 81 (SR 81) starting Thursday and continuing through Aug. 2 as part of work on a new interchange at 316 and 81.
A westbound lane will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, Monday through Friday. This will allow construction crews to install a temporary concrete barrier wall, which will protect traffic as construction activities for the new interchange get closer to the current roadway, according to a Georgia Department of Transportation news release.
The interchange project was awarded to CMES, Inc. last August and has a scheduled completion date of Oct. 31, 2020. Its projected length is 2.24 miles and includes widening and construction of a bridge and approaches. The construction contract amount is $26 million.
