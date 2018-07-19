Missing teen found in local pond

A missing local teen was discovered deceased in her vehicle in a pond in Elbert County around 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Julie Mosier, 18, Bowman, had been missing since July 12 after spending the night in Danielsville and leaving around 5 a.m. to drive to a friend’s home in Elberton. She was found by law enforcement officials in a pond at 172 Parham Town Road in Elbert County.
Danielsville Police Chief Brenan Baird said the fatality appears to be a “pretty straightforward” traffic accident, with Mosier rounding a curve and failing to stop at an intersection, driving her Chevrolet Lumina into a pond. He said Mosier took Hwy. 29 to Hwy. 281, then took Parham Town Road toward Hwy. 172. When she rounded a curve and reached the intersection, she didn’t stop.
Baird said an Elbert County deputy noted previous accidents at the road and went to the site, noticing tire marks toward the pond.
