During his several decades in the coaching business, Ron Garren has directed his share of summer workouts.
The Winder-Barrow High School head boys basketball coach said recently that if the work in June by his players is any indication, then the upcoming season may be one fans can get excited about.
“We’ve had a good summer,” Garren said. “We went to an overnight team camp for the first time which was a good experience for us.”
The Bulldoggs played approximately 40 games during June, including action at a North Oconee High School camp and the Camp of Champions in South Carolina. WBHS also hosted two northeast Georgia camps.
“I am encouraged about the talent we have,” Garren said. “We hope this will be the year we get back to the state tournament.”
The longtime coach said he was especially pleased with his players’ performance at the camp in South Carolina. Approximately 80 schools attended the camp.
“It was good to get the players away from home and have some team bonding,” Garren said. “We had the chance to concentrate on basketball and nothing else.”
In looking ahead to the 2018-2019 season WBHS will have three seniors, four juniors and six sophomores on the roster. Garren said he expects at least three of the sophomores to see extensive playing time.
“We have been working to restore a winning tradition,” the coach said. “We have had some bumps in the road along the way but this upcoming season certainly has potential written on it. The players know it will take hard work and dedication but they have shown me this summer they are willing to do what is necessary to get the job done.”
WBHS will also host a youth basketball fundraiser camp July 27-29. The camp will be for players in grades 3-11. Additional information can be obtained from Garren or on the school’s website.
