Wilmyth Summers Davis (07-20-18)

WATKINSVILLE - Wilmyth Summers Davis, 95, formerly of Gordon, Ga., passed away, Friday, July 20, 2018.
Mrs. Davis was a lifelong resident of Gordon and was a para-professional for many years. Widow of the late Isaac Wilbur "Bud" Davis and daughter of the late John William and Elizabeth Ophelia McAdam Summers, she was a member of the Gordon United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her brothers, James Flemin and Elmon Presley Summers; and sisters, Gussie Mae Owen, Minnie Lee Youngblood, Ann Elizabeth Williamson and Willie Frances Woods.
Survivors include sons, Isaac Wayne (Sharon) Davis-Snellville, and William Larry (Debra) Davis-Athens; granddaughter, Stephenie (Scott) Chastain-Holly Springs, N.C.; great-grandson, Davis Chastain-Holly Springs, N.C.; nieces, Glenda Simmons, Shirley (J.K.) McCook, Carol Reese, Mary Ann (Lance) Rogers, Brenda (Steve) James, Burnice (Bob) Leady, and Betty (Jack) Minton; and nephews, Don (Gwen) Davis, David (Lilly) Davis, Dave (Laney) Martin, and Billy Summers.
Funeral services will be conducted at 4 p.m., Sunday, July 22, in the Gordon United Methodist Church with Randy Carnley and the Rev. Frank Morris officiating. The family will receive friends at the Gordon United Methodist Church from 3 p.m. until the service time. Interment will follow in Davis Cemetery.
Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to the Gordon United Methodist Church.
Express online condolences at www.williamsfuneral.net
Williams Funeral Home of Gordon is in charge of arrangements.
