Lillian Manus (07-20-18)

Lillian Mabel Manus, 72, passed away Friday, July 20, 2018 at her residence.
Born on April 9, 1946 in Commerce, Ga., she was the daughter of the late Daniel Lee and Zelma Cain Mathis. She was the widow of Grady Saxon, a housekeeper with Days Inn, of the Baptist denomination, and was preceded in death by a daughter, Crystal Dawn Manus and grandson, Michael Lee Pearson.
Survivors include a son and daughter-in-law, Terry Lee and Misty Godfrey, Commerce; daughters and son-in-law, Tina and Roger Loggins, Commerce, Teressa Godfrey, Commerce, Tracey Manus, Nicholson; grandchildren, Brandy Anderson, Joe and Tonya Anderson, Shaunna Spurlock and Dustin Casper, Hayley, Hannah, and Kelsey Godfrey, Courtney and Dustin Seagraves, Nick Martin, Autumn and Ryan Manus, Hunner Keith, Victoria Pace; great-grandchildren, Breanna, Lily, Austin, Cole, Landon, Wyatt, Kaden, Logan, Natalie, Tanner, Gaige, Myles, Tyler, Kyser, Kaeson and Kayley.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 22, at Ivie Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Roger Loggins officiating. Burial will follow in Grey Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 21, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com
Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce.
