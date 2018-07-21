Sara Bond (07-19-18)

JEFFERSON - Sara Foster Bond, 79, entered into rest Thursday, July 19, 2018.
Mrs. Bond was born in Toccoa, Ga., the daughter of the late Herman H. and Alice Nell Fowler Foster. Mrs. Bond was a member of the Jefferson First United Methodist Church, Past President of the Jefferson Pilot Club, Volunteer for Meals on Wheels, Feed the Hungry, Bridge Club, and the Stan Esco Sunday School Class. Mrs. Bond cherished the Church Choir, was an avid gardener and an avid sports fan of her children and grandchildren. Mrs. Bond was a realtor with Bonco Realty, a company founded by her and her husband. She was preceded in death by an infant daughter, LeAnna; and brother, Bobby Foster.
Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Ronald C. Bond, Jefferson; daughter, Beth Landry, Comer; son, Jason Bond, Jefferson; daughter, Alana Bond, Jefferson; daughter, Laura Boswell, Watkinsville; four grandchildren, Patrick Boswell, Shara Finch, Billy Finch and Jimmy Boswell.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 22, from the Jefferson First United Methodist Church with Pastor Chris Laskey officiating. A private burial service will be held at a later date. Members of Mrs. Bond's Bridge Club will serve as honorary pallbearers. The family will receive friends 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 21, at Evans Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Jefferson First United Methodist Church, 188 Martin Street, Jefferson, Georgia 30549.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
