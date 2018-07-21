Millie Vaughn (07-20-18)

COMMERCE - Millie Mealor Vaughn, 78, entered into the arms of Jesus on Friday, July 20, 2018.
Millie was born on July 30, 1939, in Maysville, the daughter of the late Evans and Pratt Burke Mealor. She was preceded in death by her precious sisters, Mary Lou Bishop, Sue Mealor, and Evelyn Sorrow; and her beloved brother, Billy Mealor.
Faith in Jesus Christ and devotion to family were the cornerstones of Millie's life. She was a true Proverbs 31 lady who believed in trusting Jesus with every detail of her life. She was gentle, kind, humble, and found her strength in the Lord. Millie was a faithful member of Prince Avenue Baptist Church and loved her Sunday School class as well as serving as a door greeter on Sunday mornings.
Millie was treasured by her husband, Bobby; and daughter, Lisa; brother, Jesse Mealor, Jefferson; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 23, at 2 p.m., at Prince Avenue Baptist Church in Bogart, with the Revs. Michael Brown, Doug Nix, and Joel Sorrow officiating. Burial will be at Grey Hill Cemetery in Commerce. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday evening from 5 to 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Prince Avenue Baptist Missions.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
