Sue-Anne Strickland (07-17-18)

Friday, July 20. 2018
JEFFERSON - Sue-Anne Strickland, 51, passed away on Tuesday, July 17, 2018.

Miss Strickland was born in Athens, Ga., the daughter of Stanley Harvey Strickland Jr. and Bobisue Sims Strickland, Jefferson. She was a member of Jefferson First Baptist Church. Miss Strickland is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Rev. Harvey Strickland and Jimmie Ray Strickland; and, maternal grandparents, Bob and Sue Sims.

Survivors in addition to her parents include her son, Terry Dean (Buddy) Strickland, Jefferson.

A Memorial Service for Miss Strickland will be held on a later date.

The family requests no flowers and that memorials be made to the First Baptist Church of Jefferson, P.O. Box 395, Jefferson, GA 30549.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.

