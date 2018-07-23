JCSO searching for man suspected of aggravated assault on law enforcement

Posted by
JacksonHeraldTODAY
Monday, July 23. 2018
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a man suspected of aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer.

The suspect, Shannon Michael Carter, is described as a white male with brown hair and eyes. He is 5’10” and weighs approximately 150 pounds.

Carter is considered armed and dangerous.

He has multiple felony warrants out of Jackson and Gwinnett counties.

Anyone with information on Carter is asked to contact Capt. Dale A. Dillow at 706-387-6043 or ddillow@jacksoncountysheriff.us.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.