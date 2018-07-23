JCSO searching for man suspected of aggravated assault on law enforcement

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a man suspected of aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer.
The suspect, Shannon Michael Carter, is described as a white male with brown hair and eyes. He is 5’10” and weighs approximately 150 pounds.
Carter is considered armed and dangerous.
He has multiple felony warrants out of Jackson and Gwinnett counties.
Anyone with information on Carter is asked to contact Capt. Dale A. Dillow at 706-387-6043 or ddillow@jacksoncountysheriff.us.
