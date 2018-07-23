ROYSTON - Jerry Randal Guest, 73, passed away on Friday, July 20, 2018, at the Kindred Hospice Unit of Piedmont Athens Regional in Athens, Ga.
Mr. Guest was born in Athens on May 5, 1945, the son of the late Joe Guest and Bertie Lou Patat Guest. He was the owner and operator of Guest Brick Cleaning and Caulking and a retired pro fisherman for Bass Masters. He was an Army veteran serving in the Vietnam era and attended Anchor Bible Church in Hull, Ga.
Survivors include his wife, Evelyn Fortson Guest; son and daughter-in-law, Kevin J. and Kelly Guest, Hull; grandchildren, Kassie Guest and Kinsey Guest; brothers, Stanley Guest, Edward Guest, and Pete Guest; and sisters, Beatrice Guest and Nancy Casper. He was preceded in death by many siblings.
Funeral services will be held in the Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, July 24, with the Rev. Barry Black officiating. The family will receive friends at Pruitt Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until funeral hour on Tuesday morning. The family is at their respective homes.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, is in charge of arrangements.
Jerry Guest (07-20-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry