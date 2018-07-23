Kenneth Pulliam (07-22-18)

HULL - Kenneth John Pulliam, 72, died Sunday, July 22, 2018, at his residence.
Mr. Pulliam was born in Hull, the son of the late John and Ailene Hill Pulliam. He was a retired cattle farmer. He was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Faye Woods Pulliam.
Survivors include sons, Scott Pulliam and Bengie Pulliam, both of Hull; daughter, Tressa Dodd, Commerce; brothers, Paul Pulliam, Athens, and Charles Pulliam, Royston; sisters, Virginia Bellew, Nicholson, and Eleanor of Chicago; and a special companion, Faye Smith, Hull.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m., Wednesday, July 25, at Erastus Christian Church with the Rev. Larry Dyer officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, was in charge of arrangements.
