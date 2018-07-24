A Madison County teen was killed in a skateboarding accident in Hall County Friday, July 20.
According to a report from the Gainesville Post of the Georgia State Patrol, Jayden Candler Fields, 15, Danielsville, died when he was struck by a 1995 Dodge Dakota pickup truck traveling south on Harmony Church Road. No charges will be filed against the truck’s driver, Roger Guevararubio, 37, Gillsville. The State Patrol report said Fields was “in the middle of the travel lane on a skateboard.”
Fields was the son of Jason and Chelsea Fields, Danielsville, and April and Adam Angel, Commerce. Funeral services were set for 6 p.m., Wednesday, July 25, in the chapel of Ivie Funeral Home, with the family receiving friends at the funeral home from 4-6 pm, prior to the service. Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association National Office, 222 S. Riverside Plaza, Suite 1500, Chicago, IL 60606.
Madison Co. teen dies in skateboarding accident
