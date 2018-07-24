JEFFERSON - Charlie Clifton Rakestraw, Jr., 74, passed Tuesday, July 17, 2018.
Survivors include his wife, Marion Rakestraw; daughters, Katrina Rakestraw (Robert) Moore, Shannell Hardwick, Shanta L. (Frank) Rakestraw-Soto; Marion Lee, Kayla (Tre'von) Williams and Taylor Mariah (Peter) Fitzpatrick; sister, Janice Gresham; brothers, Frank, John and Henry Rakestraw; 13 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and nieces, nephews and other relatives.
A memorial service was held Saturday, July 21, at The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness, 38 Darnell Road, Jefferson, GA 30549.
Arrangements were by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home, Athens. www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Charlie Rakestraw Jr. (07-17-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry