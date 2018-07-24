COMMERCE - Shirley Gentry Klugh, 76, died Monday, July 23, 2018, at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
Mrs. Klugh was born in Memphis, Tenn., the daughter of the late Clarence and Alexia Marshall Gentry. She was a member of Harmony Christian Church and was a homemaker. She was preceded in death by her son, Brad Klugh.
Survivors include her husband, Johnny Klugh, Commerce; sons, Bud Klugh, Maysville, and Ned Klugh, Commerce; brother, Joe Gentry, Columbia, S.C.; grandchildren, Shay Wallace, Jade Strickland, Johnny Lee Klugh, Kelli Head, Chase Klugh and Chandler Bryant; and eight great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 26, at Harmony Christian Church with Mr. Jerry Payne officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday night from 6 to 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to North Georgia Christian Camp, c/o in memory of Shirley Klugh, 531 Christian Camp Lane, Clarksville, GA 30523.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Shirley Klugh (07-23-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry