HOMER - Ricki Edward Blackwell, 63, died Monday, July 23, 2018, at Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
Mr. Blackwell was born in Commerce, the son of the late Jack and Mollie Boswell Blackwell. Mr. Blackwell was an auto mechanic, a member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, The Legion Riders, Sons of the American Legion, Homer Fire Department and the NHRA.
Survivors include his wife, Debbie Broome Blackwell, Homer, daughter, Jacqueline Wilson (Matthew), Jefferson; sister, Becky Clough (Carl), Homer; and grandchildren, Shawn and Austin Jack.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 26, at 6 p.m. at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church with the Revs. James Dumas and James Duncan, and Mr. David Dunson officiating with the interment following in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday and Wednesday night from 6 to 8 p.m.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Ricki Blackwell (07-23-18)
