Hubert Hamrick (07-20-18)

JEFFERSON - Hubert C. Hamrick, 78, died Friday, July 20, 2018, following an extended illness.
Mr. Hamrick was retired from the City of Buford. He was a member of West Buford Baptist and attended White Plains Baptist Church in Jefferson. He was a member of the Night Owl CB Club and played with the Country Sunshine Band, where he was involved with many fund raisers.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara Hamrick, Jefferson; children, LaDonna Hamrick, Jefferson, Laura Maddox and husband, Scott, Braselton, and Clay Hamrick and wife, Jennifer, Jefferson; grandchildren, Jessica Maddox. Breanna Latzzis, and Isabella Hamrick; sister, Pat Hamrick Davis, Valdosta; brothers, Joe Hamrick and wife, Bettye, Hoschton, Danny Hamrick and wife, Rosa, Statham; sister in-law, Margaret Hamrick, Griffin; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Graveside service were held Monday, July 23, at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens. The Revs. Jerry Bennett and Cary Pittman officiated.
Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel was in charge of arrangements. hamiltonmillchapel.com
