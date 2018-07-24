COMMERCE - Rhonda Elaine Smith, 60, passed away Monday, July 23, 2018.
She was born in Iredell, N.C., the daughter of the late Bill and Doris Seabolt. She was preceded in death by her step mother, Sara Seabolt. Mrs. Smith worked for the United States Postal Service for 20 years as a mail courier.
Survivors include her husband, Robert Smith; children, Russ (Joanna) Morrison and Robin (Jon) Lane; sisters and brothers, Greg (Patricia) Seabolt, Anthony (Belinda) Seabolt, Paul Seabolt, Sheila (Stacy) Scarborough and Novalee Seabolt; two grandchildren, Exa Lane and Emma Morrison; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held Thursday July 26, at 2 p.m. at Lord & Stephens, Danielsville Chapel with the Rev. Bill Manus officiating. The family will visit at the funeral home from 12 p.m. until service time.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice. Notifications may be sent to Rhonda Smith Memorial, P.O. Box 91, Commerce GA 30529
Lord & Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Rhonda Smith (07-23-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry