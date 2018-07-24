Donald Smith (07-23-18)

DANIELSVILLE - Donald Edward Smith, 74, died Monday, July 23, 2018.
He was preceded in death by his son, Christopher Dean Smith.
Survivors include a son, Donnie Smith; and brother, Thomas Smith.
The family will receive friends at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville on Thursday, July 26, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
