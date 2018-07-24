Madison County football buying into new offense in the offseason

Football is coming early this year for the Madison County Red Raiders. Friday Night Lights return next Friday night with a scrimmage at Athens Academy.
The scrimmage will end the Raiders first full week in pads. But the team will already have had a month of practice without pads. The bulk of that practice time has been spent implementing a new offense. Head coach Chris Smith decided in the offseason to switch to the flexbone triple option offense.
“There’s been a lot of installation for us offensively over the summer,” Smith said. “Going to the triple option, it’s a process and there are a lot of things you need to work on. We really simplified things and reduced the number of plays down to the bare minimum for the summer. The thought process is that we want to get really good at triple and rocket. We want to be really good at those things before we add other things. We don’t want to be in a situation where we have a lot of stuff and not be really good at much. We want to be really good at everything.”
The change brings a simpler playbook, one that Smith believes his team has adapted to very well.
“They’ve done a good job. Like I’ve said, it’s been a process,” he said. “The biggest thing with the triple option is making sure those up-front guys, those five interior linemen, get all the different looks that they can possibly see. You’re never going to get everything the defense throws at you. We want to try to get them as prepared as possible with different looks and techniques. We’ve done a pretty good job at getting ourselves into the plays we need to be in. If those guys are not comfortable, we’re not going to be very successful.”
The new playbook was only one of the obstacles Madison County faced this summer. They also faced the issue that every team in the state does in July, extreme heat. Though that may be amplified in Danielsville on a dark turf field with no shade. Smith said that his team has done its best to stay in shape to deal with the heat this season and believes that his team has done an excellent job at doing so.
“It gets hot, but like everyone else in the state, we’re trying to get in as much conditioning as we can,” he said. “We’ve tried to practice as fast as possible with a limited amount of rest between reps. The faster you practice, the quicker your tempo is and more in shape the kids are going to be.
The Red Raiders will need to be in good condition because even though the season does not begin until August 17, they have two scrimmage games this year including the one next week against Athens Academy. Madison County hosts Loganville in the final scrimmage on August 10. The Raiders begin their regular season against Cedar Shoals a week later. Counting scrimmage games, they have eight–straight games before their first bye week on September 28.
One obstacle that Smith’s team hasn’t had to face is getting players excited for the new season. Last year, Madison County snapped a 10-year playoff drought by finishing fourth in the region. The year before, the Raiders finished the season 6-4. The returning players have played a role in the program’s recent success and they’re all motivated to take another step forward this year.
“They are very excited about the things we’ve accomplished the last couple of years,” Smith said. “They’re goal is to, one, be in the playoffs again. And two, to host a playoff game. That’s a big goal for those kids. They want to have someone come play us here. That’s always an advantage when you’re playing a home playoff game. They’re very excited about what we’re doing offensively and the changes. I think they realize that switching over to the offense we run, not a lot of people run it any more so that gives us an advantage.”
