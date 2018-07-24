Brian Kemp handily defeated Casey Cagle for the Republican nomination in the Georgia gubernatorial race, receiving 69 percent of the vote to 31 percent for Cagle in Tuesday’s runoff. He will face Democrat Stacey Abrams in November.
Kemp ran away with the race in Madison County, 2,716-560, (83-17 percent).
The GOP runoff race for Lt. Governor was the lone tight runoff July 24. And as of 10:25 p.m. Tuesday, the race hadn’t been called. With 96 percent of precincts reporting statewide, Geoff Duncan led David Shafer, 267,613 to 265,235, (50.2 to 49.8 percent). In Madison County, Shafer topped Duncan, 1,616 (52 percent) to 1,501 (48 percent). The winner will face Democrat Sarah Riggs Amico in November.
In the Republican runoff for Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger topped David Bell Isle with 62 percent of the vote statewide. In Madison County, Raffensperger received 2,076 votes (69 percent) to 929 (31 percent) for Isle. Raffensperger will face Democrat John Barrow in November.
In the Democratic runoff for State School Superintendent, Otha E. Thornton Jr. defeated Sid Chapman with 59 percent of the vote statewide. Thornton finished with 99 votes in Madison County (65 percent) to 53 votes (35 percent) for Chapman. Thornton will face Republican Richards Woods in the general election.
Kemp trounces Cagle in county, state
