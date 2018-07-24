SOFTBALL: Red Raiders near the end of summer schedule

The 2018 softball season is almost here. Although the Lady Raiders of Madison County have really been active all summer.
In fact, by the time the Raiders play their Red and Gray scrimmage game this Saturday, they will have played 17 games in June and July. When the season finally begins on August 7, the team will be more than ready to start their march back to Columbus.
“We’ve had a good summer,” said head coach Ken Morgan. “We had team building Tuesday and Wednesday night with the girls to go over our goals and expectations. The summer has been good so we’re excited about the season.”
Madison County plays games 16 and 17 of summer ball tonight at Franklin County. Game one is against Union County and they play Gainesville right after. They had a similar series Tuesday night with games against Elbert County and Lumpkin County. They flexed their muscles and looked like the State Championship contenders they’re expected to be in both games.
In game one versus Elbert, the Lady Raiders jumped all over the Blue Devils with an 11-run first inning. Kinley Phillips pitched a two-inning shutout before being benched in favor of freshman Claire Strickland in the third inning. Madison County scored three more runs in the second inning before officials decided to turn the scoreboard off. The field umpire even gave Elbert a third out at first base in Madison County’s half of the second. Strickland continued the shutout in the third county and that ended the ball game early. Madison County coaches reported the final score as being 17-0.
Following a short break, Emma Strickland took the circle for game two against Lumpkin County. She allowed one run in the first inning and then retired 14 of the next 17 batters she faced, 10 by strike out. She didn’t have to wait long for run support. Madison County scored 5 runs in the bottom of the first inning, two off the bat of Kennedy Dixon and two more from a double by Emily Austin.
The Lady Raider added two more runs in the second and one-run in the fourth. The game ended after five innings with Madison County ahead 8-1.
“They did well tonight. We’re excited about the season,” Morgan said. “They were swinging the bat well tonight so that’s always good. We had good pitching in the circle as well. It’s fun when the girls can come out and enjoy themselves. If we play like this in the season, we’ll win a lot of ball games. Hopefully push for a Region Championship and get back to Columbus.
In 15 games this summer, the Lady Raiders are 13-2 and are outscoring opponents by an unbelievable margin of 138-to-24. That includes seven games where they scored at least nine points. Within that are a pair of 26-point games.
That kind of play in summer ball is crucial for a team with a lot of expectations this year. Madison County is coming off a no. 4 finish in the state last year. Eight starters from that team return this year. The fact that they’re playing at such a high-level shows that the team, is taking those expectations seriously and that they want to live up to them. Much of that comes from the leadership of four seniors who are coming off of great seasons in 2017. Phillips was the team’s leading batter and pitcher. Olivia Montgomery had the most RBI’s and doubles. Laney Bales had the highest on base percentage and Emily Austin was second.
“We have a lot of girls who are ready to go,” he said. “We have four seniors. Each lead in their own way. One probably talks a little more than the rest of them. And the others chime in. So, there’s really a good mix but as long as we’re all good teammates, he just need to buy in to our team and Raider softball.”
