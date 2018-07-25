Republican Brian Kemp will face Democrat Stacey Abrams in the Georgia governor's race in November.
Unofficial results show Kemp defeated Casey Cagle in the July 24 runoff, taking a little less than 70-percent of the vote. In Jackson County, Kemp earned a higher margin, taking a little over 75-percent of the vote.
In other statewide elections, Geoff Duncan appears to have narrowly defeated David Shafer for the Republican Lt. Governor nomination. Duncan took 50.16-percent of the vote, according to the Georgia Secretary of State's website.
Ben Raffensperger handily defeated David Belle Isle for the Republican Secretary of State nomination, with 61.76-percent of the vote.
(Duncan and Raffensperger also won Jackson County with similar margins.)
In the Democratic runoff for state school superintendent, Otha E. Thornton Jr. defeated Sid Chapman with 59.1-percent of the vote. Jackson County voters were split 50-50 in this race, with 95 votes going for Thornton and 95 going for Chapman.
Jackson County had approximately 16-percent voter turnout.
Kemp takes Republican Governor nomination
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry