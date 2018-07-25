Open house set at county schools

With the first day of school fast approaching, open house has been scheduled at the four schools in the county.
The schedule is as follows:
•Banks County Primary School, Wednesday, August 1, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
•Banks County Elementary School, Wednesday, August 1, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
•Banks County Middle School, Wednesday August 1, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
•Banks County High School, Thursday, August 2, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The first day of school will be Friday, Aug. 3.
